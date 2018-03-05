Committee approves casino properties to continue hosting marijua - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Committee approves casino properties to continue hosting marijuana conventions

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
After a unanimous decision, the Gaming Policy Committee has approved casino properties to continue hosting marijuana conventions, but buying, selling and consuming products on those properties are still not allowed.

