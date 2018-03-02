Get to know Golden Knights Star, William Karlsson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Get to know Golden Knights Star, William Karlsson

Posted:

Rachel Smith sits down for a one-on-one interview with Golden Knights star player, William Karlsson.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.