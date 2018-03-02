Trial postponed for wrong-way driver who hit and killed NLVPD de - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Trial postponed for wrong-way driver who hit and killed NLVPD detective

Posted:
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

The woman who police said drove the wrong way and hit and killed North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque was set to appear in court Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.