Thousands of parking spots identified for Raiders stadium - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Thousands of parking spots identified for Raiders stadium

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Oakland Raiders say they have identified thousands of parking spots around their stadium site in Las Vegas that could allow them to meet local government requirements.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.