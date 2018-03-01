Two Valley massage therapists file lawsuits against Steve Wynn - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two Valley massage therapists file lawsuits against Steve Wynn

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two massage therapists who were employed at Wynn Resorts filed lawsuits against Steve Wynn and the company. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.