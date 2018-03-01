Subject of FOX5 investigation officially hired as city manager o - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Subject of FOX5 investigation officially hired as city manager of Boulder City

Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Boulder City has officially hired a new city manager who was dealing with major budget problems and questions about his work ethic at his previous job in California.

