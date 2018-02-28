MLB prospect honors victims of 1 October - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MLB prospect honors victims of 1 October

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One of the women Bubba Derby helped on 1 October was Jori Jellison who says he shielded her and friend.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.