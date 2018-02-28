Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground

Posted:
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.