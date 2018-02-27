Ken's Cone Zone: Update on construction at Eastern and Flamingo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Ken's Cone Zone: Update on construction at Eastern and Flamingo

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect

In today's Cone Zone, Ken gives an update on construction at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.