Woman and fiance killed in west Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman and fiance killed in west Las Vegas crash

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday evening in the west Valley, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.