DMV planning to allow transgender drivers to choose gender ident - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

DMV planning to allow transgender drivers to choose gender identity

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Those identifying as transgender in Nevada could soon be able to pick which gender they identify with at the DMV.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.