1 October victim's family 'Plays it Forward,' spreading kindness - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 October victim's family 'Plays it Forward,' spreading kindness nationwide

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 1 October victim's family is spreading kindness nationwide through the Play it Forward campaign.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.