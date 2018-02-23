WWE superstar Alexa Bliss stops by MORE! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss stops by MORE!

Posted:

WWE and Total Divas star Alexa Bliss stops by MORE to talk about the big event in Vegas this weekend and defending her championship.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.