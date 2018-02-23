Exclusive: Gina Rodriguez & Tessa Thompson on fierce roles in " - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Exclusive: Gina Rodriguez & Tessa Thompson on fierce roles in "Annihilation"

Posted:

Exclusive interview with "Annihilation" stars, Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson. They also tell us when they have felt most fierce in their own lives.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.