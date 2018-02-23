Exclusive: Natalie Portman talks "Annihilation", answers viewer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Exclusive: Natalie Portman talks "Annihilation", answers viewer questions

Posted:

Rachel Smith talks to Natalie Portman about her new movie, Annihilation and she also answers your viewer questions. Plus we look back at the Oscar winner's incredible career.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.