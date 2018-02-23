Field Trip Friday: Gold Strike Hot Springs - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Field Trip Friday: Gold Strike Hot Springs

Posted:
Posted by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Dave Hall and Ray Arzate head off to Gold Strike Trailhead and Hot Springs near Boulder City.   

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.