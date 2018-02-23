Swing set collapses on teen's head, jury orders HOA to pay $20 m - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Swing set collapses on teen's head, jury orders HOA to pay $20 million

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A jury reached a $20 million verdict after a teenager suffered severe brain injuries from a swing set collapsing on his head at Lamplight Village in northwest Las Vegas.

