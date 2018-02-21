Surprise Squad gives to honor husband's memory - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Surprise Squad gives to honor husband's memory

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

For some, Feb. creates a sense of loneliness as they are reminded of the loved one they have lost. But the FOX5 Surprise Squad helped to honor a husband's memory.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.