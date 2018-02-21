'Vegas Strong' song shows strength in Las Vegas community - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Vegas Strong' song shows strength in Las Vegas community

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A song called "Vegas Strong" has gotten a lot of attention. It was written for Las Vegas after the 1 October mass shooting and featured a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.