Neighbors shocked to hear Las Vegas man allegedly killed wife; left three children at house

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A local man is behind bars, accused of killing his wife. Police said the suspect called 911 himself to report the crime. Willie Bain, 42, has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon. Neighbors said Bain kept to himself, but they never thought he was suspicious.

