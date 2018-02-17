1 October survivors, Vegas community members hold vigil for Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 October survivors, Vegas community members hold vigil for Parkland, Florida

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

1 October survivors and Vegas community members held a vigil for Parkland, Florida Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.