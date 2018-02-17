Las Vegas girl with 3D-printed hand inspires another girl with t - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas girl with 3D-printed hand inspires another girl with the same need

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas girl with a 3D-printed hand inspired another girl with the same need.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.