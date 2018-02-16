Love at McDonald's for Valentines Day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Love at McDonald's for Valentines Day

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Love is in the air at a Colorado McDonald's that served up candlelit dinners for Valentine's Day. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.