1 October survivor says memories are too sad here, plans to relo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 October survivor says memories are too sad here, plans to relocate to Texas

Posted:
Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect

More than four months later, many 1 October survivors are still trying to get back to their normal lives. For one valley woman that means moving to Texas. Denise McClellan said there are just too many sad memories here. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.