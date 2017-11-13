FOX5 Surprise Squad gives back to man who helped Las Vegas heal - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 Surprise Squad gives back to man who helped Las Vegas heal

Posted:

The FOX5 Surprise Squad and partners including America First Credit Union, United Nissan, Albertsons, Vons and the Home Depot surprised Greg Zanis, the man who created crosses for each victim of the 1 October tragedy, with a grant, new truck, and trailer. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.