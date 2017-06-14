Meet the women of 'Baby Driver'

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley gave his reaction to the team's inaugural season success.More >
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley gave his reaction to the team's inaugural season success.More >
Police said they were searching for a man who robbed two Bank of America locations, in Henderson and in Chinatown Tuesday afternoon.More >
Police said they were searching for a man who robbed two Bank of America locations, in Henderson and in Chinatown Tuesday afternoon.More >
Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.More >
Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.More >
A woman who was the lone survivor of a Nye County crash that killed five people on Sunday is recovering in Las Vegas.More >
A woman who was the lone survivor of a Nye County crash that killed five people on Sunday is recovering in Las Vegas.More >
(Source: CNN)More >
Two active-duty Marines said they were scammed out of $2,000 trying to buy tickets for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >
Two active-duty Marines said they were scammed out of $2,000 trying to buy tickets for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >
A Golden Knights fan won a scavenger hunt for Stanley Cup Final tickets Tuesday afternoon.More >
A Golden Knights fan won a scavenger hunt for Stanley Cup Final tickets Tuesday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect connected to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect connected to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.More >
A Golden Knights fan created his own puck: one that pays tribute to the 58 people killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct. 1.More >
A Golden Knights fan created his own puck: one that pays tribute to the 58 people killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct. 1.More >
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police. (Source: Philadelphia Police via CNN)More >
|
A Hawaiian school is evacuated because of lava from the volcano that's been
An Alpharetta police officer was suspended after treatment of a 65-year-old woman caught on video.More >
An Alpharetta police officer was suspended after treatment of a 65-year-old woman caught on video.More >
A school bus crash in Atlanta was captured on surveillance video.More >
A school bus crash in Atlanta was captured on surveillance video.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
A police chase was caught on camera in Forsyth County late on April 5.More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
Two employees suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Goodlettsville convenience store. (12/14/17)More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
A driver was clocked going 155 mph during a high-speed chase in Alpharetta, speeds the chasing officer couldn't even reach.More >
Caught on camera: Gas pump catches fire from cigaretteMore >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.More >