Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0 as Eakin, Tuch score 2 each The Golden Knights beat the Red Wings 4-0 on March 8, 2018. (Photo: VGK) Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch scored two goals apiece, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights dominated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Thursday night. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights make three moves ahead of NHL trade deadline (Golden Knights/Twitter) Wednesday, February 28, 2018 1:29 AM EST Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights navigated its first ever "deadline day," making three moves before the NHL trade deadline at noon on Monday. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights trade Brendan Leipsic for Philip Holm of Canucks Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Monday, February 26, 2018 2:20 PM EST Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Philip Holm from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Monday. More>>

Golden Knights acquire Reaves, pick in 3-team deal Ryan Reaves was traded from the Penguins to the Golden Knights Friday. (Photo: Jeff Roberson / AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights. More>>

VIDEO Couple weds at Vegas Golden Knights game (FOX5) Friday, February 16, 2018 10:54 AM EST Updated: In true Vegas fashion, a couple tied the knot during a Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday. More>>

Golden Knights announce age limit on autographs at practice facility The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:53 PM EST Updated: The Golden Knights' president Kerry Bubolz on Thursday announced a new age restriction for fans looking to get an autograph from players at the team's practice facility, City National Arena. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announce chance to win 'ultimate fan experience' Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL) Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:08 PM EST Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation on Thursday announced an auction for what the organization is calling the Ultimate Fan Road Trip Experience. More>>

Ekblad's OT goal lifts Panthers over Golden Knights 4-3 The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Aaron Ekblad scored 40 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, spoiling former coach Gerard Gallant's return to Florida. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jon Merrill to two-year contract extension The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Tuesday, January 16, 2018 5:42 PM EST Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension worth $1.375 million. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Deryk Engelland to one-year contract extension The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5) Monday, January 15, 2018 4:37 PM EST Updated: Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 to 2019 season. More>>

Golden Knights return from bye week refreshed and ready The Vegas Golden Knights shown at practice on Jan. 12, 2018. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5) Saturday, January 13, 2018 12:58 AM EST Updated: After a four-day bye week, the Golden Knights returned to a jam-packed, standing room only City National Arena. More>>

U.S. Army goes after Vegas Golden Knights over trademark application The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights, which was revealed during a naming ceremony on Nov. 22, 2016. (Source: NHL) Friday, January 12, 2018 10:17 PM EST Updated: The U.S. Army is declaring war on the Vegas Golden Knights over their trademark application! The Army filed a notice of opposition to the Vegas Golden Knights' name, claiming the name is associated with their military branch. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights players selected for All-Star weekend The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Wednesday, January 10, 2018 4:35 PM EST Updated: Two of the Vegas Golden Knights players have been selected for the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights announced discounted tickets for college students The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Monday, January 8, 2018 5:39 PM EST Updated: College students can purchase discounted tickets for Vegas Golden Knights games through the remainder of the 2017 to 2018 season. More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jonathan Marchessault to 6-year contract extension The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) Wednesday, January 3, 2018 4:39 PM EST Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a six-year contract extension worth $30 million. More>>

NHL great Wayne Gretzky has high hopes for Vegas Golden Knights Wayne Gretzky talks about the future of the Golden Knights. (Courtesy of Golden Knights, NHL Network) Thursday, October 12, 2017 8:44 PM EDT Updated: Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky talked to the NHL Network about the future of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. More>>