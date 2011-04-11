Las Vegas Sports - Raiders, Golden Knights, UNLV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Latest Headlines

Marc-Andre Fleury won his 400th game Monday. (Photo: Karl B DeBlaker/AP) Marc-Andre Fleury won his 400th game Monday. (Photo: Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

Fleury wins 400th, Golden Knights beat Flyers 3-2

Marc-Andre Fleury made 38 saves to become the 13th goalie in NHL history with 400 career wins, and Ryan Carpenter scored the winning goal with 2:40 left to lead the Vegas Golden Knights over the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on...

More>>

More News

Golden Knights top Red Wings 4-0 as Eakin, Tuch score 2 each

The Golden Knights beat the Red Wings 4-0 on March 8, 2018. (Photo: VGK) The Golden Knights beat the Red Wings 4-0 on March 8, 2018. (Photo: VGK)

Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch scored two goals apiece, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights dominated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Thursday night.

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights make three moves ahead of NHL trade deadline

(Golden Knights/Twitter) (Golden Knights/Twitter)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights navigated its first ever "deadline day," making three moves before the NHL trade deadline at noon on Monday. 

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights trade Brendan Leipsic for Philip Holm of Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Philip Holm from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Monday.  

More>>

Golden Knights acquire Reaves, pick in 3-team deal

Ryan Reaves was traded from the Penguins to the Golden Knights Friday. (Photo: Jeff Roberson / AP) Ryan Reaves was traded from the Penguins to the Golden Knights Friday. (Photo: Jeff Roberson / AP)

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.

More>>

VIDEO

Couple weds at Vegas Golden Knights game

(FOX5) (FOX5)
Updated:

In true Vegas fashion, a couple tied the knot during a Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday.  

More>>

Krispy Kreme to launch new Vegas Golden Knights doughnut

Updated:

Krispy Kreme will launch a Vegas Golden Knights inspired doughnut. 

More>>

Golden Knights announce age limit on autographs at practice facility

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
Updated:

The Golden Knights' president Kerry Bubolz on Thursday announced a new age restriction for fans looking to get an autograph from players at the team's practice facility, City National Arena.

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announce chance to win 'ultimate fan experience'

Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL) Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation on Thursday announced an auction for what the organization is calling the Ultimate Fan Road Trip Experience. 

More>>

Ekblad's OT goal lifts Panthers over Golden Knights 4-3

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

Aaron Ekblad scored 40 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, spoiling former coach Gerard Gallant's return to Florida.

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jon Merrill to two-year contract extension

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension worth $1.375 million.  

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Deryk Engelland to one-year contract extension

The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5) The outdoor marquee on the T-Mobile Arena displays the Vegas Golden Knights moniker and logo on Nov. 22, 2016. (FOX5)
Updated:

Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 to 2019 season. 

More>>

Golden Knights return from bye week refreshed and ready

The Vegas Golden Knights shown at practice on Jan. 12, 2018. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5) The Vegas Golden Knights shown at practice on Jan. 12, 2018. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)
Updated:

After a four-day bye week, the Golden Knights returned to a jam-packed, standing room only City National Arena. 

More>>

U.S. Army goes after Vegas Golden Knights over trademark application

The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights, which was revealed during a naming ceremony on Nov. 22, 2016. (Source: NHL) The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights, which was revealed during a naming ceremony on Nov. 22, 2016. (Source: NHL)
Updated:

The U.S. Army is declaring war on the Vegas Golden Knights over their trademark application! The Army filed a notice of opposition to the Vegas Golden Knights' name, claiming the name is associated with their military branch. 

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights players selected for All-Star weekend

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
Updated:

Two of the Vegas Golden Knights players have been selected for the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. 

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights announced discounted tickets for college students

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
Updated:

College students can purchase discounted tickets for Vegas Golden Knights games through the remainder of the 2017 to 2018 season.

More>>

Vegas Golden Knights sign Jonathan Marchessault to 6-year contract extension

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File) The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a six-year contract extension worth $30 million.  

More>>

NHL great Wayne Gretzky has high hopes for Vegas Golden Knights

Wayne Gretzky talks about the future of the Golden Knights. (Courtesy of Golden Knights, NHL Network) Wayne Gretzky talks about the future of the Golden Knights. (Courtesy of Golden Knights, NHL Network)
Updated:

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky talked to the NHL Network about the future of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

More>>

Raiders sign 10 players to practice squad

Raiders players are shown in an undated image. (File) Raiders players are shown in an undated image. (File)
Updated:

The Raiders have signed 10 players to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.  

More>>

  • National SportsMore>>

  • No. 16 UMBC etches name in sports lore, routs No. 1 Virginia

    No. 16 UMBC etches name in sports lore, routs No. 1 Virginia

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-03-17 11:56:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) shoots over UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) shoots over UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No....More >
    Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed.More >

  • Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-03-17 11:55:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >
    Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >

  • Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss

    Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-17 10:35:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) is consoled after fouling out during the second half of the team's first-round game against UMBC in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Virginia's Isaiah Wilkins (21) is consoled after fouling out during the second half of the team's first-round game against UMBC in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    Top-seeded Virginia is left to make sense of a historic NCAA Tournament loss against 16-seed UMBC.More >
    Top-seeded Virginia is left to make sense of a historic NCAA Tournament loss against 16-seed UMBC.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.