Metro at the scene of a fatal traffic collision in northeast Las Vegas on June 24, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Metro at the scene of a fatal traffic collision in northeast Las Vegas on June 24, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

2 Las Vegas teens killed in DUI-related crash

Updated:

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.

5 GOP senators now oppose health bill _ enough to sink it Video included

Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

Vegas FD battles heat, flames at 2-alarm apartment fire

Charleston Garden Apartment building damaged in fire on June 25, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Charleston Garden Apartment building damaged in fire on June 25, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
Updated:

Firefighters were called to the scene of an active blaze in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Vegas PD: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

Crime tape marks the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on June 25, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Crime tape marks the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on June 25, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
Updated:

Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.

2 killed, 2 injured in northeast Valley crash

Updated:

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.  

Boy dies after drowning scare at Cowabunga Bay

Updated:

A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18. 

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

(Source: FSIS) (Source: FSIS)
Updated:

Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Fire crews battle flames at North Las Vegas recycling plant

Updated:

Two Las Vegas area fire departments joined forces to battle flames at a North Las Vegas recycling center Saturday afternoon.  

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near UNLV

Metro at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road on June 24, 2017. (LVACS) Metro at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road on June 24, 2017. (LVACS)
Updated:

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.

1 in custody after barricade at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (FOX5 FILE) The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (FOX5 FILE)
Updated:

A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.

Southern Utah wildfire grows, additional evacuations ordered

A southern Utah wildfire grew again overnight, forcing additional evacuations. More>>

LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son

Updated:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder. 

Motorcyclist killed in crash at El Capitan and Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal crash on June 23, 2017 at Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal crash on June 23, 2017 at Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Updated:

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road Friday night, according to police.

Golden Knights pick 3 first-rounders in inaugural NHL Entry Draft

Cody Glass is the first ever Golden Knights pick in the NHL Entry Draft. (FOX5) Cody Glass is the first ever Golden Knights pick in the NHL Entry Draft. (FOX5)
Updated:

The Vegas Golden Knights made its first ever selections in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago Friday.

Las Vegas women selected for most difficult marathon on earth

Two Las Vegas women are running the Badwater 135. (FOX5) Two Las Vegas women are running the Badwater 135. (FOX5)
Updated:

It's hot standing outside in a Nevada summer, but running a marathon is another story.

  • Bruno Mars kicks off BET Awards

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

  • Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

  • On tour: Facebook founder visits mid-America

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.

  • The Rant

  • FOX5 Surprise Squad

  • Gibson Showroom Interactive

