Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Firefighters were called to the scene of an active blaze in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.
Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.
A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.
Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Two Las Vegas area fire departments joined forces to battle flames at a North Las Vegas recycling center Saturday afternoon.
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.
A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.
A southern Utah wildfire grew again overnight, forcing additional evacuations. More>>
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road Friday night, according to police.
The Vegas Golden Knights made its first ever selections in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago Friday.
It's hot standing outside in a Nevada summer, but running a marathon is another story.
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era.More >
More than one billion Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, as the month-long Ramadan fast ends and the festivities begin.More >
An announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak sent scores of villagers racing to the scene to gather spilled fuel.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.More >
A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.More >
Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
"Charlie" the chicken of Prescott Valley, Arizona has ruffled a lot of feathers with his attire.More >
In honor of National Iced Tea Day, here are 10 things you might not know about the beloved chilled drink.
Imagine Dragons celebrate the release of their new album & surprise a fan! (06/23/2017)More >
When Jennifer Lopez is accused of using photoshop in a recent pic, she shuts down the haters. (06/23/2017)More >
Take a cruise with Oprah Winfrey & her friend, TV personality & O, The Oprah Magazine Editor-at-Large Gayle King! (06/23/2017)More >
Want those summer abs? Then try these exercises from our friends at Life Time Fitness. (06/22/2017)More >
Vegas magician Mat Franco talks about his show at The LINQ while co-hosting MORE Access with Rachel Smith. (06/22/2017)More >
Actress Salma Hayek Pinault talks to us about her new film 'Beatriz at Dinner' now in theaters. (06/22/2017)More >
Meet "The It Mom" Daisy Teh who's surprising local mothers with makeovers for her new web series. (06/22/2017)More >
Sam Ratcliffe shares tips on keeping your dogs behaved. (06/22/2017)More >
Every day in Las Vegas, ordinary people are doing extraordinary things. Click to nominate someone for the FOX5 Shining Star award.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] Troup County police has provided raw video of a shootout between a man and one of its deputies.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Nevada is nowhere near the top.More >
SLIDESHOW: The personal finance website WalletHub.com surveyed 8,000 deals at dozens of the biggest U.S. retailers and ranked the best ones for Black Friday.More >
A Utah couple was caught on police surveillance cameras sharing a special moment of a proposal while on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
It is day 2 of the NHL Drafty where prospective Vegas Golden Knights players gathered to see who's next.More >
The best restaurants in town are teaming up with Three Square for restaurant week.More >
An 8-year-old boy has died nearly a week after he was swept under the water at the wave pool at Cowabunga Bay water park.More >
It's hot standing outside in a Nevada summer, but running a marathon is another story.More >
A father from Los Angeles was arrested in his missing son's death in Las Vegas Friday.More >
Young man protesting shot at point blank range in VenezuelaMore >
Temperatures stay toasty this weekend, but cooler air is in sight. Meteorologist Sam Argier has your FOX5 7-day forecast.More >
Ranters sound off on a comment about assassinating President Trump, solar panels and the heat.More >
