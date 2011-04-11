Vegas FD battles heat, flames at 2-alarm apartment fire Charleston Garden Apartment building damaged in fire on June 25, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: Firefighters were called to the scene of an active blaze in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. More>>

Vegas PD: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting Crime tape marks the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on June 25, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:24 PM EDT Updated: Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.

2 killed, 2 injured in northeast Valley crash Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:59 AM EDT Updated: Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.

Boy dies after drowning scare at Cowabunga Bay Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:34 PM EDT Updated: A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone (Source: FSIS) Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:15 PM EDT Updated: Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Fire crews battle flames at North Las Vegas recycling plant Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:54 PM EDT Updated: Two Las Vegas area fire departments joined forces to battle flames at a North Las Vegas recycling center Saturday afternoon.

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near UNLV Metro at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road on June 24, 2017. (LVACS) Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:37 PM EDT Updated: Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.

1 in custody after barricade at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (FOX5 FILE) Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:13 PM EDT Updated: A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.

LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:39 AM EDT Updated: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

Motorcyclist killed in crash at El Capitan and Flamingo Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal crash on June 23, 2017 at Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:39 AM EDT Updated: One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road Friday night, according to police.

Golden Knights pick 3 first-rounders in inaugural NHL Entry Draft Cody Glass is the first ever Golden Knights pick in the NHL Entry Draft. (FOX5) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:43 AM EDT Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights made its first ever selections in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago Friday.